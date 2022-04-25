Anti-BJP front will not succeed, says Laxman

‘KCR failed in his bid to form anti-BJP, anti-Congress front’

The political machinations of the ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS), in tandem with political strategist Prashanth Kishore, to join forces with the Congress with the single point agenda of defeating the BJP at the Centre will not succeed, asserted senior BJP leader K. Laxman on Monday.

“Telangana people are not ready to accept this duplicity of the Congress and the TRS. They are seeking Modi-kind of corrupt-free and people-centric governance,” he said at a press conference at the party office along with another senior leader S. Malla Reddy.

Mr. Laxman, also the national OBC president, charged the TRS of getting ready to join hands with the Congress to become its ‘B’ team after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had failed in his bid to form anti-BJP, anti-Congress front.

“But, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu tried the same stunt in 2018 elections and failed miserably as our party got more than 300 seats. This time we are sure to get over 400 seats in Parliament elections,” he forecast.

Mr. Prashanth Kishore and his team have made plans to stoke the “regional chauvinism and align the corrupt family-centric” parties together to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi but their calculations will go awry because of the immense popularity of the latter, he claimed,

Telangana Congress leaders should tell people if they are ready to join hands with the TRS after going hammer and tongs against the regime in the last eight years, he said, and ridiculed Minister K. T. Rama Rao downplaying the BJP strength in the State.