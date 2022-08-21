Anti-Amit Shah campaign
The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) launched an anti-Amit Shah campaign displaying hoardings with the Home Minister’s back to the camera and inscribed “Tadipaar” on the road near Begumpet airport.
Similar anti-Modi hoardings were erected by the TRS when the Prime Minister visited the city for the national executive meeting of the BJP last month. The BJP shot back with posters that showed time ticking away for the Chief Minister.
