Antenatal test may be made mandatory

The Telangana Government is likely to issue an order to make antenatal test (HbA2) mandatory for every pregnant woman in the first trimester of pregnancy.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao is expected to release an official order to this effect during the national conference on ‘Prevention of Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anaemia’ to be held from April 30 to May 1 here.

Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), in a press conference, said that about 200 delegates from across the country will meet to chalk out a road map on preventive measures on the genetic blood disorder during the conference.

TSCS is serving more than 3,000 children free of cost, including doctor’s consultation, free laboratory investigations, medicines, blood transfusion and bone marrow transplant with the help of Bajaj Electronics, said president Chandrakant Agarwal.

The society said the need of the hour is to create further awareness among the masses on the importance for HbA2 test for everyone. The Central Government too will be requested to pass a Bill for making it mandatory for every couple in India to go for HbA2 test before pregnancy or first trimester of pregnancy to help eradicate this genetic blood disorder.

TSCS secretary Suman Jain said that bone marrow transplant is the ultimate cure for thalassemia and the disease eradication is possible only with the government’s support. About 4% population are thalassemia carriers and around 10,000 children are born thalassemia major in India.

Vice-president Ratnavali Kothapalli said that if today’s generation takes responsible decisions by taking HbA2 test, it can help the country become a ‘thalassemia-free nation’ in the years to come.