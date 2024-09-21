ANR Award established at IIT Hyderabad

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad on Friday (September 20, 2024) announced the establishment of ANR Award for acting and performing arts.

The award was instituted by Akkineni International Foundation (AIF), run by the Akkineni family, to honour the legacy of actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

“The award aims to recognise and support exceptional talent in the field of acting and performing arts, fostering creativity and innovation among aspiring artists. The award will celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions to the performing arts, encouraging a new generation of performers to pursue excellence,” as per a press release from IITH. The institute’s director B.S. Murty expressed his gratitude to AIF for bestowing the honor upon the institute.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.