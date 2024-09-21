ADVERTISEMENT

ANR Award established at IIT Hyderabad

Published - September 21, 2024 05:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad on Friday (September 20, 2024) announced the establishment of ANR Award for acting and performing arts.

The award was instituted by Akkineni International Foundation (AIF), run by the Akkineni family, to honour the legacy of actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

ANR 100: Film festival kickstarts celebrations in 31 cities

“The award aims to recognise and support exceptional talent in the field of acting and performing arts, fostering creativity and innovation among aspiring artists. The award will celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions to the performing arts, encouraging a new generation of performers to pursue excellence,” as per a press release from IITH. The institute’s director B.S. Murty expressed his gratitude to AIF for bestowing the honor upon the institute.

