Another waste to energy plant to go live soon

July 18, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The city will have another waste to energy (WTE) plant soon in Dundigal, with a production capacity of 14.5 megawatts.

Minister K.T. Rama Rao has shared this piece of information on his Twitter account two days ago, where he said with this plant, the city will have 34.5 MW capacity of energy generated from waste. The aim is to establish an overall 101 MW capacity from waste by December 2024, he said.

The solid waste management facility at Jawahar Nagar already has a plant with capacity of 19.8 MW, which has been upgraded to 24 MW later. Another plant of equal capacity has received approval from the government, officials informed.

The plant, ready for inauguration, has been set up at the Treatment, Storage, an d Disposal Facility of the TSIIC in Dundigal. Though scheduled for launch in March this year, it got delayed.

One more waste to energy plant is proposed to be set up on government land in Pyaranagar of Sangareddy district, with a capacity of 15 MW.

These apart, two more plants in private sector with combined capacity of 25 MW, might become operational with a little fillip from the government, which will take the total installed capacity to more than 100 MW.

All the plants together could consume at least 7,500 tonnes of waste per day, officials said.

