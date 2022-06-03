Another vaccination drive starts

The State government launched yet another vaccination drive on Friday that will continue till July-end across Telangana.

As part of the drive, two teams of Health workers were despatched to all the villages. While one team will camp somewhere in the village, another will take up door-to-door visit to send the un-administered people to the former.

There are 16.36 lakh people who were not administered the second dose of vaccine in the State. Another 70,800 youths in 12 to 18 age group did not take even the first dose.

The objective of the drive was to achieve saturation in the COVID vaccination programme, Health officials said.