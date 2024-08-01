Another U-turn by BRS MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy: now expresses desire to continue in Congress

Proving the ‘Aayaram Gayaram’ political theory to perfection, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA of Gadwal Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, who joined the Congress last month and announced his return to the BRS a couple of days back, has once again expressed his desire to continue in the Congress.

In the backdrop of Mr. Krishnamohan Reddy meeting the BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in the Assembly on Tuesday and expressing his wish to continue in the BRS, Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao met him at his residence over breakfast and apparently convinced him to continue in the Congress.

Mr. Reddy is said to have agreed to the proposal but he expressed his displeasure over some Congress leaders in the constituency opposing his entry into the party. Moreover, he had to convince his supporters that he had joined the Congress for development of the constituency and Government had to do something in that direction. The Minister promised him that development of the constituency was not an issue at all.

CM’s dinner meet with BRS MLAs who joined Congress

This meeting comes after a dinner meeting of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday night with the BRS MLAs who joined the Congress, at the residence of Mr. Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who is one of the defectors. The dinner meeting also attended by a few Congress Ministers who assured them of a good political future in the Congress and also informed them that some more BRS MLAs were willing to join the Congress soon.

To date, 10 BRS MLAs have joined Congress. Of them, Mr. Krishnamohan Reddy was the first one to have returned to BRS and now takes another U-turn.

