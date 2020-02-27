Another tiger on the prowl in Adilabad

One more tiger has crossed over into Adilabad district from neighbouring Maharashtra on February 25, making it the second big cat to do so within a fortnight.

While the first one which had crossed Penganga river near Tamsi (K) in Bheempur mandal was identified a female from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary (TWS) in Pandharkawda Tahsil in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, the second one is yet to be identified but it could have come either from TWS or from the forest outside the sanctuary.

The tiger was seen by motorists on Bhoraj-Bela road near Awalpur in Jainad mandal at about 11 p.m. By 6 a.m., it reached Mangurla, about 10 km away from where it crossed the road. The tiger on prowl was seen by villagers at this point. It also attacked a bullock but could not kill it.

The Forest Deparment swung into action immediately and deputed a large number of its officers and staff led by Adilabad Forest Divisional Officer V. Chandra Shekhara Rao early on Wednesday to monitor the movement of the big cat. The officials interacted with villagers where the tigers was sighted and assured them that the big cat will cause no harm.