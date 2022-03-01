Another swanky loo in the city

A private company in collaboration with GHMC set up The Urban Loo, a public toilet, in Secunderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

March 01, 2022 00:17 IST

Designed to be stench-free with lots of natural light

Public toilets are least expected to be clean, let alone swanky and state-of-the-art. Urban Loo, a toilet complex unveiled by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav near Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, promises to change the paradigm.

Built by Toilets & Toilets Private Limited in coordination with GHMC, the mission of Urban Loo is to revolutionise the common man’s experience of using public toilets, as per a press statement circulated.

The toilet complex is designed to be stench proof. Its porous facade ensures that the facility has abundant natural light, and cross ventilation to mitigate foul smell, director of the firm Kumud Ranjan Kumar said. It is built with slate stone of Telangana and the flooring is non slippery.

Women’s section is equipped with a sanitary napkin dispenser and a baby changing space. The toilets are also fixed with waterless/ odourless urinals and shower facilities. A clock tower has been constructed atop the toilet complex so that it stands out amid the crowded surroundings and serves as an important landmark, the note said.