Another round of land auction to fetch ₹ 800 crore

After mopping up ₹ 2,729 crore through sale of 65 acres of prime land in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation last year, the Telangana government has embarked upon one more round of land auction for 1,408 plots mainly in nine districts other than GHMC to raise about ₹800 crore.

The lands to be auctioned were open-plots left unused in the Rajiv Swagruha housing scheme for middle income groups in the previous Congress regime. The then government had proposed to fix the land price at 25 per cent less than the market value, construct houses and allot them to targeted groups at fifteen locations, including GHMC, but the programme fell through with large tracts of open spaces and houses abandoned either at construction stage or after completion.

Therefore, the government has now come up with layouts for 1,405 house sites of smaller sizes in nine districts and three sites of 6,500 sq yds each for apartments and commercial complexes in Serilingampalli zone of GHMC. The auctions to take place from March 13 to 17 will be supervised by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) in view of their experience in e-auction of lands at Khanamet, Kokapet, Uppal Bhagayat and Puppalaguda of GHMC that earned record earning for government last year. .

The venues of auction will be explained to bidders at pre-bid meetings in respective districts on February 18 and March 7. The guidelines for auctions were already explained to the district Collectors recently. The Collectors had also submitted status reports of lands going for auction, sources said.

The 1,408 plots up for sale were free of encumberances and disputes and will get permissions for construction instantly. It was proposed to complete internal roads, street lighting and other basic infrastructure works at the sites by December end. They will be given both for residential and other use.

The size of plots in eight out of nine districts other than Hyderabad will range from 65 sq yds to 315 sq yds. At Mavala in Adilabad district, three plots of 6,500 sq yds each will be auctioned with an upset price of Rs. 8,000 per sq yd. Three other plots of the same size at Serilingampalli in GHMC will have an upset price of Rs. 8,000 sq yd.

The sites of auction, number of plots and upset price per sq yd are as follows :

District Mandal Number of plots Upset price (in Rs)

Mahabubnagar Bhoothpur 240 5,000

Nalgonda Narketpalli 240 10,000

Gadwal Gadwal 202 8,000

Rangareddy Abdullahpurmet 313 10,000

Kamareddy Kamareddy 230 10,000

Peddapalli Antargaon 89 5,000

Asifabad Kagaznagar 71 5,000

Vikarabad Yapral 17 10,000

Adilabad Mavala 3 8,000

Rangareddy Serilingampalli 3 40,000

The inspections of sites for prospective bidders commenced on Saturday and will continue up to March 3, A uniform deposit amount of Rs. 10,000 has been fixed for all plots. A notification on the auction issued last week said the layouts were made in the amid prime locations.