November 25, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

HMDA, through a press release on Friday, alerted that a second set of preparatory races will be held on December 10 and 11 on the Formula E racing track laid around the Hussainsagar, in the lines of the Indian Racing League’s races on November 19 and 20.

The tracks are being tested for safety and other specifications laid out by FIA.

The Formula races are scheduled to be conducted in Hyderabad in February next year, the note said.