Another round of discussions will be held: Kavitha

March 15, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

Bharat Rashstra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha said that another round of discussions would be held on the women’s reservation Bill. She expressed satisfaction over the suggestions made by representatives of various political parties who had attended the round table meeting’ organised by the Bharat Jagruthi on the issue in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Representatives from various political parties, social organisations and NGOs attended the round table meeting. Those who attended the meeting included Mahua Majhi - JMM, Thamizhachi Thangapandian -DMK, Prof. Manoj Jha -RJD, S. T. Hasan- Samajwadi Party, Binoy Biswam, Santosh and P. Narayana -CPI, Priyanka Chaturvedi - Shiv Sena, Raghav Chadda - AAP, Prathibha Singh and Bhupendra Chaudhary -RLD, Premchandran - RSP, Kerala, John Brittas - CPI(M), Thol Tirumavalan and Ravi Kumar - VCK Party, Dr. Harjit Singh -Azad Samaj Party, farmer union Leaders Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Rajewal Ji and students from different universities.

MLC Kavitha called for greater participation of MPs in Parliament to ensure that the Government made way for the tabling of the Bill. After holding a protest at Jantar Mantar on March 10, Ms. Kavitha held another round of discussions where she said that building pressure on a Government which had a clear majority for the long-pending Bill was the need of the hour.

CPI MP and senior leader Binoy Biswam said: “The patriarchal tendencies have come in the way of the reservation bill. The right of women, at this stage in the 21st century, are denied even on matters of giving birth, and even with respect to Parliament. We view this initiative by K. Kavitha as a movement.”

Ms. Kavitha said that representatives from 13 political parties attended the meeting and made valid suggestions. She said that they had also discussed how to convince the members of Parliament to follow a strategy inside the House.

When asked about lack of presence from the main opposition Congress on the meeting, Ms. Kavitha said that they might be busy otherwise but getting suggestions from other political parties was satisfying.