ADVERTISEMENT

Another round of discussions will be held: Kavitha

March 15, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

Round table on women’s reservation Bill gets several suggestions

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashstra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha said that another round of discussions would be held on the women’s reservation Bill. She expressed satisfaction over the suggestions made by representatives of various political parties who had attended the round table meeting’ organised by the Bharat Jagruthi on the issue in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Representatives from various political parties, social organisations and NGOs attended the round table meeting. Those who attended the meeting included Mahua Majhi - JMM, Thamizhachi Thangapandian -DMK, Prof. Manoj Jha -RJD, S. T. Hasan- Samajwadi Party, Binoy Biswam, Santosh and P. Narayana -CPI, Priyanka Chaturvedi - Shiv Sena, Raghav Chadda - AAP, Prathibha Singh and Bhupendra Chaudhary -RLD, Premchandran - RSP, Kerala, John Brittas - CPI(M), Thol Tirumavalan and Ravi Kumar - VCK Party, Dr. Harjit Singh -Azad Samaj Party, farmer union Leaders Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Rajewal Ji and students from different universities.

MLC Kavitha called for greater participation of MPs in Parliament to ensure that the Government made way for the tabling of the Bill. After holding a protest at Jantar Mantar on March 10, Ms. Kavitha held another round of discussions where she said that building pressure on a Government which had a clear majority for the long-pending Bill was the need of the hour.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI MP and senior leader Binoy Biswam said: “The patriarchal tendencies have come in the way of the reservation bill. The right of women, at this stage in the 21st century, are denied even on matters of giving birth, and even with respect to Parliament. We view this initiative by K. Kavitha as a movement.”

Ms. Kavitha said that representatives from 13 political parties attended the meeting and made valid suggestions. She said that they had also discussed how to convince the members of Parliament to follow a strategy inside the House.

When asked about lack of presence from the main opposition Congress on the meeting, Ms. Kavitha said that they might be busy otherwise but getting suggestions from other political parties was satisfying.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US