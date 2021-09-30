Another meeting by Opposition in Siddipet

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay to conclude his padayatra at Husnabad

Within a span of three weeks, Siddipet district is going to witness hectic activity by Opposition parties for the second time.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who embarked upon a padayatra in the State, will conclude his programme at Husnabad on October 2, the party leadership announced on Wednesday night. Though the programme was scheduled to culminate at Huzurabad, where a by-election was announced after the resignation of former health minister Etala Rajender from TRS and from his elected post, it was shifted to Husnabad due to the election code coming into force. The by-election will be held on October 30 and counting will be on November 2.

Mr. Sanjay has taken up the padayatra to boost the prospects of the party in the State and paving way for the general elections scheduled for 2023 in the State and 2024 at the Centre. The BJP State president is on aggressive mode against the State government and firing salvos on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. As late as on Wednesday, he has written an open letter to the Chief Minister demanding that the government release a white paper on the double-bedroom houses constructed in the three constituencies – Gajwel being represented by Chief Minister himself, followed by Siddipet being represented by Finance Minister T Harish Rao and at Sircilla being represented by Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao and in the remaining 116 Assembly constituencies in the State.

Several BJP leaders from the State and Centre are expected to attend the meeting. It might be recalled that on September 17, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy held a public meeting attended by Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabba, which turned out to be a grand success in the native place of the Chief Minister.

Mr Sanjay Kumar’s is the second public meeting that is being held in the district represented by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and Mr. Harish Rao.