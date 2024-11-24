Another man injured in Hyderabad flash fire succumbs

51-year-old Balram, one of the five injured in a flash fire at Aurore Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. on November 20, succumbed to burns on Saturday night while undergoing treatment.

On the morning of November 20 a group of employees, including contract worker Anil Kumar (43), Gopichand (30), and Srinivas Reddy (46), were working near a reactor. A fire broke out around 10.15 a.m. while the workers were stationed around the reactor located in the centre of the pharma plant. Anil Kumar, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries shortly after the incident. Balram’s condition had been critical then.

Meanwhile, an officer from the nearby Jeedimetla fire station revealed that the management had failed to report the fire. When questioned, the company claimed that the incident was a ‘solvent flash fire’.

Inspector Bharat Kumar from the Suraram police station said a case has been registered against the company company management. No arrests has been made.

