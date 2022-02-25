Another Mallannasagar oustee dies of cardiac arrest

This time a resident of Alwal village in Mirdoddi mandal

This time a resident of Alwal village in Mirdoddi mandal

Two days after inauguration of Mallannasagar reservoir by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao a person displaced by the reservoir died of cardiac arrest, on Friday.

According to sources, 38-year-old Aakula Kanakaraju, native of Brahmanabanjerpally village in Toguta mandal, had given up his three acres of land to the government for construction of the reservoir and got compensation only for the land. He was denied Rehabilitation and Resettlement package forcing him to take to driving an auto for a livelihood. His repeated requests to the officials failed to get him included in the list for the R&R package, adding to his anxiety which caused his cardiac arrest and subsequent death, claim family members.

Mr. Kanakaraju had migrated to Alwal village in Mirdoddi mandal along with family members and was put up in a rented accommodation and he had also taken some land on lease.

“Three years ago, at the time of land acquisition officials informed that everyone will get R&R package which includes ₹7.5 lakh, ₹5.04 lakh for construction of house and 250 square yards house site. Now the officials are saying that persons like Kanakaraju had migrated from the village even before construction of Mallannasagar and hence they are not eligible. We would not have sold our lands to government for the project, had they told us this condition at the time of land acquisition,” Aakula Srinivas, uncle of Kanakaraju, told T he Hindu.

He demanded that the government do justice to the family of the deceased.