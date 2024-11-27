 />

Another food poisoning incident at Telangana’s Maganoor school 

Published - November 27, 2024 12:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In yet another incident, at least 30 students were taken ill after consuming the mid-day meal at Maganoor Zilla Parishad High School in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

The last such incident leading to hospitalisation of students was on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

On Tuesday, according to reports, the students complained of stomach pain, vomiting and dehydration. They were rushed to the nearby Area Hospital and later to Makthal Area Hospital using private vehicles. All the victims are said to be stable and under observation.

Thursday’s incident had drawn wide criticism and immediate reaction from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. On the same day, the headmasters of the school and the agency entrusted with mid-day meal supply were also suspended from their services.

Tribal welfare school student succumbs after food poisoning incident

