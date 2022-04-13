Another example of TRS-MIM collusion: TS BJP

April 13, 2022 20:45 IST

Bandi Sanjay Kumar: TRS govt. failing to produce concrete evidence on Akbaruddin Owaisi’s slanderous public speech is shocking

Telangana BJP has expressed disappointment over Majlis leader Akbaruddin Owaisi being “let off scot-free” for his hate speech and said this was another example of collusion between the MIM and TRS.

“While we do not want to comment on the judgment, the fact that the TRS government had failed to produce concrete evidence about Akbaruddin Owaisi’s slanderous public speech is shocking,” said TS party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He pointed out that a similar case filed in 2009 against the Majlis leader in Nizamabad, when he made objectionable comments, got watered down during the then Congress Government and demanded the State Government to go for an appeal in the higher court contesting the acquittal.

The Karimnagar MP said that the people of Telangana have noted the ‘duplicity’ of the then Congress Government and the current TRS Government in these cases and were confident the right lesson will be taught to them at an appropriate time.

Praja Sangrama Yatra

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, select senior leaders and cadre are all set for the second phase of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ from Thursday, after worshipping at the Jogulmba temple at Alampur, Gadwal.

In the month-long walkathon, the BJP chief will be moving for about 10-15 km daily and interacting with people along the way till Maheshwaram in Rangareddy district on May 14.

The objective is to listen to their common problems, highlight the same with the government for redressal, expose the TRS government for its “forgotten election promises” about lack of recruitments, farmers’ woes and others.

Party leaders stated that the corrupt-free governance of the Modi Government at the Centre and its various welfare schemes will also be propagated towards dethroning the TRS regime and forming the next government.

Top BJP leaders, including national president J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers, will be participating in the programme in various phases. The party president had completed the first phase in October last year and the second phase got postponed due to polls and the COVID pandemic.