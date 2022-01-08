Another day care unit at cancer hospital

HYDERABAD

08 January 2022 20:34 IST

One more day care unit was inaugurated at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (BIACH&RI) to reach out to more patients. There are 21 beds in the fourth unit which adds to the resources in the three existing ones. These beds will be mainly utilised to provide chemotherapy services to cancer patients.

Hospital chairman Nandamuri Balakrishna, who inaugurated the day care unit, said that it will help provide timely treatment, thus reducing waiting time for the patients.

