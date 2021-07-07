TelanganaHYDERABAD 07 July 2021 21:51 IST
Another day care unit at cancer hospital
Another day care unit at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital, Jubilee Hills, was inaugurated on Wednesday. This is third such facility with 11 more beds, in addition to the existing 31 beds.
These beds will be utilised to provide chemotherapy service to cancer patients.
Hospital chairman Nandamuri Balakrishna who inaugurated the unit said that the new facility was established to provide timely treatment thus reducing waiting time for the patients.
