Another COVID-19 case confirmed in TS

16 March 2020 21:35 IST

Fourth positive case returned from Scotland

Fourth case of COVID-19in Telangana was confirmed on Monday. The patient, a man in mid-40s, returned from Scotland three days ago and developed fever a day after. He is currently undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. Telangana Health department’s Rapid Response Teams (RRT) started to trace people the fourth patient came in contact with.

Two tests were performed to confirm that he is positive for coronavirus. As per protocol, after a sample collected from a suspect tests positive at laboratories in the State, second sample is sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune for confirmation. A person is declared positive for coronavirus after sample tests positive at the Pune lab, too.

Four COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed in Telangana since March 2. The index (first) positive case had travel history to Dubai, second positive patient returned from Italy, third patient from the Netherlands and the fourth case has a travel history to Scotland.

Of them, the index (first) case was discharged on Friday after he recovered completely. The three remaining patients are undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

The father of the second positive patient, who returned from Italy, tested negative for coronavirus. This is significant as he was one of the persons who was in contact with her. In case of index COVID-19 patient too, his family members who stayed with him in the same house tested negative for the virus. Till date, according to information provided by State Health department, none of the contacts of the COVID-19 patients in the State contracted the disease.

Apart from the second patient’s father, results of two more from her family were awaited. Officials from the Health department said on Monday that test results of contacts of third patient too were awaited.

