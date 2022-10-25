Another complaint against suspended MRO

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 25, 2022 20:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A complaint was lodged against the suspended MRO Rajaiah of Raikod in Sangareddy district. According to sources, one Mohan, a farmer of Nagwar village lodged a complaint with the authorities on Tuesday. He alleged that fake documents were produced stating that he had died and his land was transferred in the name of P Singanna of the same village. He asked the officials to furnish the details of those who had made witness signatures and the copy of death certificate.

Officials, while confirming that they had received complaint, stated that inquiry and field visit were ordered and the revenue inspector was on the job. Once the report received action would be initiated if found at fault.

The report was expected by Wednesday which would be forwarded to the Collector.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajaiah was earlier suspended from duty as he had transferred the land of a woman to other persons based on fake death certificate few weeks ago. Collector A Sharath took the initiative and rectified the mistake and issued new pattadar passbook to that woman.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app