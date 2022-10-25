Another complaint against suspended MRO

A complaint was lodged against the suspended MRO Rajaiah of Raikod in Sangareddy district. According to sources, one Mohan, a farmer of Nagwar village lodged a complaint with the authorities on Tuesday. He alleged that fake documents were produced stating that he had died and his land was transferred in the name of P Singanna of the same village. He asked the officials to furnish the details of those who had made witness signatures and the copy of death certificate.

Officials, while confirming that they had received complaint, stated that inquiry and field visit were ordered and the revenue inspector was on the job. Once the report received action would be initiated if found at fault.

The report was expected by Wednesday which would be forwarded to the Collector.

Rajaiah was earlier suspended from duty as he had transferred the land of a woman to other persons based on fake death certificate few weeks ago. Collector A Sharath took the initiative and rectified the mistake and issued new pattadar passbook to that woman.