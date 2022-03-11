Another clinic opened at mosque in Hyderabad

Fifth such clinic in a slum cluster, according to NGO Helping Hand Foundation

The Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), along with SEED-USA president Habib Quadri, has set up a clinic at Masjid Ibrahim in Hakimpet. This is the fifth such mosque to have such a clinic in a slum cluster, the HHF said.

“The clinic will have two doctors, two nurses, one pharmacist, one data entry operator and two counsellors for NCDs and will need a sum of ₹30 lakh per annum to provide free consultations, medicines, and allied services to underprivileged sections in this area,” the HHF, a non-profit organisation, stated.

The area, the foundation said, has an estimated population of over 1.5 lakh. The idea is to provide the residents access to primary healthcare.

According to a survey which covered 514 families, around 77% of people go to private clinics. “One of the key reasons attributed to the choice of primary care, when multiple options are available, is that 42% said distance of more than 1 km to any clinic is a major deterrent, especially when they are carrying children with them,” HHF claimed. Cost of transport is another important factor.

“Most people from these slums visit private clinics and hospitals, where 45% said they spend up to ₹200 per visit and the rest spend between ₹200 and ₹300 or sometimes more for every visit,” it said.