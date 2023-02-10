Another claimant to Nizam IX title

February 10, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Raunaq Yar Khan has been chosen as the 9th Nizam of Hyderabad’s Asaf Jahi Dynasty by a society of direct descendants of the Nizam’s family and nobelmen. The Majlis E Shabzadegan Society informed this in a press release issued on Friday.

The Society, dating back to 1932, comprising over 4,500 shabzada and shabzadi, reached a consensus by choosing Raunaq Yar Khan as the IXth Nizam.

Incidentally, Prince Azmet Jah was crowned as Nizam IX within days after the demise of his father Mukarram Jah, the Nizam VIII. “Prince Azmet Jah went incommunicado and failed to take up the responsibilities of the Asaf Jahi dynasty,” said the press release issued by Moizuddin Khan giving reason for this move.

“A grand coronation ceremony will soon follow where the family and citizens of Hyderabad will be invited to witness. The importance of choosing Nizam is to take over the responsibilities of the dynasty and represent its rich heritage, legacy and customs to the world,” said the press release.