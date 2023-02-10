ADVERTISEMENT

Another claimant to Nizam IX title

February 10, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Raunaq Yar Khan has been chosen as the 9th Nizam of Hyderabad’s Asaf Jahi Dynasty by a society of direct descendants of the Nizam’s family and nobelmen. The Majlis E Shabzadegan Society informed this in a press release issued on Friday.

The Society, dating back to 1932, comprising over 4,500 shabzada and shabzadi, reached a consensus by choosing Raunaq Yar Khan as the IXth Nizam.

Incidentally, Prince Azmet Jah was crowned as Nizam IX within days after the demise of his father Mukarram Jah, the Nizam VIII. “Prince Azmet Jah went incommunicado and failed to take up the responsibilities of the Asaf Jahi dynasty,” said the press release issued by Moizuddin Khan giving reason for this move.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“A grand coronation ceremony will soon follow where the family and citizens of Hyderabad will be invited to witness. The importance of choosing Nizam is to take over the responsibilities of the dynasty and represent its rich heritage, legacy and customs to the world,” said the press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US