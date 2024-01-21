Another child attacked by stray dog in city

January 21, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

In yet another instance of canine aggression, a four-year-old boy was severely mauled by a stray dog in Moosapet, in the presence of his mother and grandmother, on Friday evening.

The boy, named Abdul Rehan, was attacked by the dog in Anjaneyanagar Colony park.

“The dog was in the park, and while we were coming out, it tugged at my sari. My daughter who was a little behind me tried to get the dog release the sari, when it pounced on my grandson, biting him in the thigh,” said Kasim Bibi, the boy’s grandmother.

Despite the attempts by the two elders to shoo it away, the dog did not let go of the boy and tried to drag him away.

“A large number of people gathered around, trying to scare the dog, but it held on for a long time. Only when someone found a stick, and beat the dog, did it run away leaving the profusely bleeding child behind,” Kasim Bibi said.

It was an ordeal for the two women to find a doctor for administering the anti-rabies vaccine. They visited three doctors, but only one among them gave first aid, along with a TT injection.

“After the boy’s father was intimated, he took him to another private hospital where anti-rabies vaccine was given,” she said.

While no police complaint has been lodged by the victim’s parents, Veterinary Officer of Moosapet, Lingaswamy informed that a colony resident lodged a complaint about the dog attack.

“The dog was with puppies, and it was trying to ward off the intruders. The bite was only protective, and not meant to kill the child. We did not want to take chances, so we captured the mother along with her puppies,” Lingaswamy said.

The dog and the two puppies were sent to the animal care centre at Mahadevpur near Yellamma Banda for vaccination and birth control operation, he said.

On January 18, a four-year-old a girl named Kruthika was badly mauled by a stray dog while playing in front of her house in Ramreddynagar of Ramanthapur. She was severely injured in her face and ear.