Another batch of foreign returnees sent to native villages

The district authorities have sent 32 persons who returned from Dubai late last night to their native district. According to officials, all of them belong to Nizamabad and on return from Dubai had landed at Mumbai airport late last night. They had hired a private bus to reach the destination and arrived at Karsagutti under Narayanakhed constituency limits.

They informed the police and other officials that they were going to their native villages on being directed to observe 14-day home quarantine. They had quarantine stamps on their hands. The officials decided to allow them to reach their respective homes.

“We are sending such returnees to their native districts with police escort and medical team. They would be handed over to the local police who will take care of them and drop them at their homes. Not only that there will be a strict monitoring on their movements,” Collector M. Hanumantha Rao told The Hindu.

On the other hand, despite repeated warnings by the government and the officials, the general public appeared least bothered about the threat of coronavirus. They were seen moving in groups late Sunday evening and Monday morning though almost all shops were closed. A few street corners grocery shops were open and people were seen buying essentials there.

The social media was abuzz with reports of large number of people moving on the roads on Monday morning. Following a serious reaction from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) over poor implementation of lockdown and consequent response from the state government officials, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Menchu Nagesh came on roads sent people home. Not more than two people were allowed to move together and all those who came on road without any genuine reason were sent back.

All the border areas with Karnataka and Maharashtra were sealed and no vehicles except essential commodities and emergency goods were allowed into the State.

The prices of vegetables sky rocketed due to lack of transportation. Tomato was being sold for ₹ 50 per kilogram, ladyfinger ₹ 40 per kilogram and green chilli ₹ 100 per kilogram.