Another award for Hyderabad Metro Rail MD

April 24, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Being in civil services is a rare opportunity for any one to serve the nation and aspirants should aim high and achieve their targets with hard work, sincerity, self-confidence and perseverance, said Hyderabad Metro Rail MD N.V.S. Reddy on Monday.

He was participating in the Civil Services Day celebrations organised by 21st Century IAS Academy here on Sunday, wherein he was conferred the ‘Civil Service Excellence Award’ by former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu for his “innovations and the outstanding contributions” in the various assignments held by him in his four decades of public service.

Mr. Reddy recalled the numerous hurdles he faced while building the metro rail project in PPP mode and how he never lost sight of his goals. Other awardees included retired IAS officer M. Gopalakrishna and others, according to a press release.

