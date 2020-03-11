Another Annapurna canteen opened

In an effort to extend the subsidised ‘₹5-a-meal scheme’ to more urban poor people, the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) has opened a canteen at NTR Circle in the town.

The canteen was inaugurated by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar in the 23rd division of the KMC here on Tuesday.

Khammam Mayor G. Papa Lal, Collector R.V. Karnan, and Municipal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanthi were present.

The new canteen was opened under the KMC-funded Annapurna subsidised meal scheme for the poor, mainly toiling masses.

Two Annapurna canteens were set up, one at Pavilion Grounds and another at Gandhi Chowk, under the scheme here last year.

Encouraged by the good response to the initiative, the civic body has decided to extend the facility to more areas in the KMC limits.

Plans are afoot to set up Annapurna canteens at Grain Market and Mustafanagar soon, for subsidised meal to around 1,500 poor people daily, KMC sources said.