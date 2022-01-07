Another 3.78 lakh take the jab in Telangana

With 3.78 lakh more vaccine doses administered, about 4.87 crore have received the COVID vaccine in Telangana by Friday. It includes around 2.55 lakh persons who have taken the first dose and about 1.25 lakh the second dose.

The cumulative total comes up to 2.89 crore first doses and 1.99 crore second doses, according to an official bulletin.

About 25,36,705 vaccine doses are available in various vaccine store and chain points. Except the districts of Nalgonda (99%), Jogulamba Gadwal (99%), Adilabad (98%), Nizamabad (96%), Suryapet (95%), Medchal (89%), Kamareddy (87%) and Kumuram Bheem (86%), other districts have cent per cent or more of first dose vaccination of the target groups.

Karimnagar with 93% tops the second dose coverage. None of the districts have reached cent per cent coverage. Among them, the ones lagging behind are Jogulamba Gadwal (60%), Nalgonda (60%), Sangareddy (58%), Warangal (55%), Vikarabad (47%) and Kumuram Bheem (46%).

For the recently launched 15-18 age group, 32% of the targetted population or 5.94 lakh of the 18.41 lakh targeted beneficiaries have been covered thus far, the release added.