Another 31k vaccinated

HYDERABAD

05 April 2021 22:50 IST

On Sunday, 31,263 persons took the first dose of COVID vaccine. The number included 31,089 persons aged 45 years or above, 50 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 124 frontline workers (FLWs). Along with them, 4,045 others took the second dose.

The number of beneficiaries among HCWs and FLWs has dropped after the Union Health Ministry announced that fresh registration for the two groups has been stopped. Every day, around 500 to 1,000 HCWs and anywhere between 200 and 1,500 FLWs used to take the first jab.

Advertising

Advertising