Telangana

Another 31k vaccinated

On Sunday, 31,263 persons took the first dose of COVID vaccine. The number included 31,089 persons aged 45 years or above, 50 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 124 frontline workers (FLWs). Along with them, 4,045 others took the second dose.

The number of beneficiaries among HCWs and FLWs has dropped after the Union Health Ministry announced that fresh registration for the two groups has been stopped. Every day, around 500 to 1,000 HCWs and anywhere between 200 and 1,500 FLWs used to take the first jab.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 5, 2021 10:51:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/another-31k-vaccinated/article34247923.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY