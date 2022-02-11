Another 10.45 km on Mahabubnagar route doubled

General Manager of the SCR Sanjeev Kishore inspected development works at Charlapalli Satellite Terminal Station in Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad

11 February 2022 21:47 IST

Plans to complete the section this fiscal, says GM

Rail connectivity in Telangana got another boost with the commissioning of the 10.45 km of double line between Mahabubnagar–Divitipalli, which is part of Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar doubling and electrification project, on Friday. This work will enhance the rail connectivity between Hyderabad and other major cities located towards southern region such as Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Bengaluru, Tirupati etc.

The project is being executed by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). The project was sanctioned for a distance of 85 km in 2015-16 at an estimated cost of ₹774 crore. Section between Secunderabad–Umdanagar for 28 km has already been completed as part of MMTS and balance works between Umdanagar–Mahabubnagar have been progressing.

Except for the small portion of 15 km between Divitipalli-Gollapalli, a major portion of the project is completed with the three stations viz., Divitipalli, Yenugonda and Mahabubnagar in the newly doubled section provided with upgraded passenger amenities and advanced signaling equipment. Station Master’s rooms and signaling rooms have been aesthetically improved with ergonomic design.

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore called for the entire project to be completed in the current financial year which will ease the traffic congestion in the existing single line section between Secunderabad–Dhone paving the way for more freight and passenger trains from Secunderabad towards south, said an official spokesman.

Cherlapalli terminal

With ₹70 crore allocated in the current year's budget, SCR has began to expedite works at the Cherlapalli new terminal which is expected to not only ease congestion in the existing terminals of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Kacheguda but help introduce new trains.

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore accompanied by Principal Chief Operations Manager R. Dhananjayalu and others inspected the works and also the Lallaguda electric loco shed. The proposed terminal is also being developed for coach maintenance too. Widening of the existing island platforms, new platform along with new line for MMTS trains, cover over platforms, extension of foot over bridge for new high level platforms, lighting and others were checked.

At the locoshed, the GM examined the facilities, interacted with the employees and enquired about the safety precautions observed by them. Later, he interacted with the trade union representatives and held a performance review meeting with the officials to discuss further developmental plans.