February 19, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Seth Ghasiram Gopikishan Badruka Educational Society (SGGBES) on Sunday organised Sannihith, an annual sports event for children from various orphanages in the city. Held on Saroornagar cricket grounds at L.B. Nagar, the event witnessed the participation of about 1,200 children in the age group of 6 to 16. The event, which had inclusivity and diversity as theme, had several games and the winners were given prizes.