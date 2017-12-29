Annual crime record registers decline

Talking about achievements and annual crime records here on Thursday, City Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu said 2017 was a satisfying year for the department as it had achieved many milestones. The city police boasts of declined crime rate on various parameters.

“During 2017, ₹3,39,11,581 worth of property were reported to have been lost and we were able to recover property worth ₹ 2,36,46,128. That is 69.73% property recovered, the highest percentage of recovery in the State,” he said.

On other fronts, the crimes against women have come down and cases of outraging modesty of women decreased from 234 in 2016 to 219 this year. The number of dowry death cases remained the same at 26 and the number of rapes came down from 58 to 51 and dowry murder case too had declined from 10 to 5.

The Commissioner said they were witnessing success in their initiative ‘Swashakti’, teaching self defence techniques to girl students in schools and college. Along with smart phone applications like hawkeye and whatsapp, SHE teams were also strengthened.

According to Mr. Sudheer Babu, major crimes such as murder, dacoity, road accidents, chain snatchings and robbery came down in the current year when compared to the last two years. While 13,028 major cases were registered in the year 2014, they were 10,603 in 2015 and further went down to 8,049 in 2016, but increased to 8817 in the current year. Overall, grave and non-grave convictions for this year were 1482, an increase from 1074 last year.

The City Police Commissioner said it has been a satisfying year for the department as they have won the trust of people and completed significant targets. “Apart from our police duties, the city police also contributed to the State government schemes. They won the ‘ Haritha Mitra’ award for planting 11 lakh saplings last year and has planted 41 lakh saplings this year,” he explained.