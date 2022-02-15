Annual Action Plan for CAMPA approved

About 90% of the funds have been proposed for core forestry activities

About 90% of the funds have been proposed for core forestry activities

The ninth State Executive Committee of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) met on Tuesday under the chairperson PCCF (HOFF) R. Sobha and approved the proposed Annual Sanction Plan of 2022-23 for ₹600 crore.

The proposal will be referred to the State Steering Committee and National CAMPA for final clearance.

Representatives of the Environment, Forests, Science & Technology, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Finance, Planning, Agriculture, and Tribal Development departments have attended the meeting, where the progress of the Annual Action Plan for 2021-22 was reviewed.

For the coming financial year, about 90 per cent of the funds have been proposed for core forestry activities such as protection of reserve forest boundaries, soil & moisture conservation, water harvesting structures, plantation activities, forest fire management, augmentation of water and fodder facilities for wildlife, and silviculture interventions based on forest rejuvenation plan for all the 1,760 forest blocks in the State, a statement from the PCCF and CEO of Telangana CAMPA Lokesh Jaiswal informed.

Citing the growth of forest cover in the Telangana State as per the India State of Forest Report 2021, Mr.Jaiswal said forestry activities taken up inside the forest areas with the CAMPA funds have improved the protection.

He further informed that the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change in association with the Telangana Forest Department is organising a National Workshop on CAMPA and related activities on February 25 at Hyderabad.