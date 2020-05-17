‘Announce package for STUs’

HYDERABAD

17 May 2020 04:09 IST

A trade union of the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has appealed to the Centre to offset losses accrued by State Transport Undertakings (STUs), including that of the corporation, by announcing a package that would keep them afloat.

TSRTC Employees Union general secretary K. Raji Reddy, who was one of the co-conveners of the Joint Action Committee, during the workers’ agitation, said that on account of the COVID–19 outbreak and the subsequent suspension of bus services, the transport juggernaut has incurred heavy losses. It is likely that upon resumption of services, physical distancing norms will come into play, thus seeing a reduction in passengers and continuation of losses, he said. The TSRTC EU urged the Centre to earmark a support package of a total of ₹50,000 crore for all STUs across the country. This, the TSRTC EU reasoned, would keep the STUs afloat.

