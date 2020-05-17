Telangana

‘Announce package for STUs’

A trade union of the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has appealed to the Centre to offset losses accrued by State Transport Undertakings (STUs), including that of the corporation, by announcing a package that would keep them afloat.

TSRTC Employees Union general secretary K. Raji Reddy, who was one of the co-conveners of the Joint Action Committee, during the workers’ agitation, said that on account of the COVID–19 outbreak and the subsequent suspension of bus services, the transport juggernaut has incurred heavy losses. It is likely that upon resumption of services, physical distancing norms will come into play, thus seeing a reduction in passengers and continuation of losses, he said. The TSRTC EU urged the Centre to earmark a support package of a total of ₹50,000 crore for all STUs across the country. This, the TSRTC EU reasoned, would keep the STUs afloat.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 4:11:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/announce-package-for-stus/article31604863.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY