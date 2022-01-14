Announce action plan to fight Centre, CPI(M) tells TRS

CPI(M) laments that TRS is going soft on BJP

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) State committee has expressed concern over the “dangerous” manner in which the Bharatiya Janata Party is spreading in Telangana and asserted that the party is prepared to join forces with those working against the BJP.

CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram criticised TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for going soft in stopping the growth of the BJP in the State. The TRS president had confined himself to giving “leaks” and waiting for the response of the BJP rather than announcing a concrete plan for taking on the saffron party, he said.

Mr. Veerabhadram, accompanied by the CPI (M) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu briefed reporters about the party’s two-day State committee which concluded here on Thursday. The meeting discussed the political resolutions that should be adopted at the party’s State conference to be held between January 23 and 25.

He said the ruling TRS leadership should announce a clear action plan to counter the BJP government at the Centre. The CPI (M) on its part would continue its struggles against the failures of the State government which is adopting “undemocratic” methods to suppress those questioning its policies, he said. The attitude of the Chief Minister is in fact giving scope for the growth of the BJP in the State. The government had failed to fill vacant government posts and in providing financial help to the affected people. The government should withdraw GO 317 which is against the interests of the employees and it should also desist from its moves to enhance power tariffs. “While the vacancies in government are in lakhs, the government has so far recruited little over 30,000 people,” he said.

Mr. Raghavulu said charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi government with usurping the rights of the States, which is against the federal spirit, he said.

The CPI (M) top leadership called on Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao requesting him to join hands in the struggle against the BJP government. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and his AP counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should join hands in the fight against the BJP government’s policies failing which the two States would suffer, the party said.

The BJP’s vindictive attitude was exposed by the manner in which cases were being registered against the Ministers and MLAs who are deserting the party in Uttar Pradesh. Like-minded and democratic forces should oppose such moves and ensure that the BJP government does not win in the next elections, it said.

The government had totally failed in checking the spiraling rise in the prices of essentials and inflation had touched 6 per cent because of the “faulty policies”. The government is looking at petroleum and diesel prices as revenue streams rather than providing relief to the people by reducing the prices of petro products, the party said.