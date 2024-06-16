‘Annadhanam’ organised in Telangana to mark Deputy CM’s birthday

An ‘Annadhanam’ programme was organised under the aegis of the School Teachers’ Federation (STF) State general secretary D. Saidulu in Khammam on June 15 on the occasion of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s birthday.

Khammam Mayor P Niraja, District Congress Committee president P Durgaprasad and others attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saidulu said the Deputy Chief Minister is striving to strengthen the government schools and provide best educational opportunities to students from poor and underprivileged sections of the society.

He called upon all stakeholders to extend their active cooperation to the government’s endeavour to give an impetus to school education.