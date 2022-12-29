HamberMenu
Anjani Kumar will be Telangana’s in-charge DGP; five other senior IPS officers transferred

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Dr. Jitender is posted as Home Secretary

December 29, 2022 05:17 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Marri Ramu
Anjani Kumar of 1990 batch, who earlier served as Hyderabad Police Commissioner, is posted as DGP (co-ordination) and placed as DGP (Head of Police Force) with Full Additional Charge (FAC). File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Senior IPS officer and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Anjani Kumar is transferred and posted as the in-charge DGP of Telangana with DGP M. Mahender Reddy attaining superannuation on Saturday. With DGP M. Mahender Reddy’s retirement due in two days, the State government transferred six senior IPS officers and gave them new postings.

Mr. Anjani Kumar of 1990 batch, who earlier served as Hyderabad Police Commissioner, is posted as DGP (co-ordination) and placed as DGP (Head of Police Force) with Full Additional Charge (FAC). Home Secretary Ravi Gupta of the same batch is posted as ACB DG. He will hold FAC of Vigilance and Enforcement DG.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Dr. Jitender is posted as Home Secretary. He will hold FAC of DG of Prisons and Correctional Services. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat is posted as Crime Investigation Department (CID) DG.

Hyderabad Police Additional Commissioner (Law and Order) Devendra Singh Chauhan is the new Commissioner of Rachakonda police. Additional DGP (Provisions and Logistics) Sanjay Kumar Jain is posted as ADGP (Law and Order). He will hold FAC of DG of Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services.

