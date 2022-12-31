Anjani Kumar takes charges as acting DGP 

December 31, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

IPS officer of the 1990-batch Anjani Kumar, who had been DG- Anti-Corruption Bureau and holding additional charge of Vigilance & Enforcement, took charge as acting Director-General of Police on Saturday.

Mr. Kumar succeeds M. Mahender Reddy who demitted office after reaching superannuation.

Starting his career as ASP in Warangal sub-division, Mr. Kumar went on to serve as Superintendent of Police for Prakasam and Guntur districts, as head of Nizamabad and Guntur Ranges, and later moving to the city in 2013 as Addl. Commissioner of Police (Law & Order). He had also headed the State Counter Intelligence Cell and Greyhounds special force.

On Saturday, Mr. Kumar and Mr. Reddy, the outgoing police chief, greeted each other at the office of the DGP, posed for lensmen, and participated in the taking-over formalities at a decided muhurtham.

Mr. Kumar, the new DGP, observed that the police were ‘widely a partner in economic development in Telangana’, and said he was lucky to be heading the organisation which the government accords top priority to.

He assured the department and its personnel of reducing anxiety, stress and work pressure, and creating a happy team for greater efficiency.

For Mr. Kumar, his gratitude to Mr. Reddy, under whose leadership he had served as Addl. Director General (Law & Order), will be in carrying forward the legacy of the State policing and the advancements initiated by him.

He recollected Mr. Reddy’s several initiatives – effective use of technology for policing, uniform systemic responses, transparent and objective measures for bettering diverse verticals in policing, and others. The Integrated Command Control Centre and the Commissioner of Police’s office, he said, were one of his many emotional attachments with Mr. Reddy.

Soon after assuming the office, he called on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and thanked him for the opportunity.

Mr. Kumar would retire from the service in January 2026.

At the Telangana State Police Academy, the departing Mr. Reddy was extended a grand farewell in the presence of the State police’s top brass, district police chiefs and several police personnel.

Mr. Reddy took the police salute. He was later given the customary ride – a police jeep decorated with flowers to resemble a chariot, tied with ropes, and drawn by all officers.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy met the Chief Minister and expressed his thanks “for providing visionary leadership, all-round support and guidance all through the last eight years in transforming Telangana Police into a modern, citizen-friendly and effective service delivery organisation, achieving excellence and setting benchmark standards.”