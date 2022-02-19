Anjani Kumar is incharge DGP

February 19, 2022 00:18 IST

M Mahender Reddy on medical leave for 2 weeks

With DGP M Mahender Reddy going on medical leave for two weeks, the State government on Friday placed Anti-Corruption Bureau chief Anjani Kumar in full additional charge as DGP.

According to the Government Order, Mr Reddy will be on medical leave from February 18 to March 3. During this period, Mr Kumar will hold additional charge as DGP (HoPF). “On return from leave, Mr. Reddy, will be reposted DGP (HoPF),” the Order read.

Sources said on Thursday evening that Mr Reddy accidentally fell in his official residence and suffered injuries to his left hand.