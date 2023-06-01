Anjan Yadav appears before ED in National Herald case

June 01, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST

Former MP and TPCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in the National Herald case.

This is the second time that Mr. Yadav, who represented Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency twice in the Parliament, was called for questioning for his donation of ₹20 lakhs to the Young India Foundation that runs the National Herald newspaper. He was called last November for questioning too.

Mr. Yadav refused to divulge the details of the questioning but said as a loyal Congressman he would continue to support the newspaper that played an important role in the freedom struggle. The former MP apparently told the ED officials that he donated the money to ensure that employees of the newspaper do not suffer. The ED wanted the bank account details of his family members, which he submitted.

Mr. Yadav is not the lone Telangana Congress leader called for questioning. Summons have been sent to other leaders as well including Gali Anil Kumar. Last November, the ED also called former Ministers Shabbir Ali, Geetha Reddy and Sudarshan Reddy for questioning in the same case. Their statements were recorded in the case in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are accused of diverting money.

