Animal rights activists oppose plan to have aqua marine park in Hyderabad

May 13, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

As the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is preparing for international competitive bids for the development of the Aqua Marine Park at Kothwalguda, there is something in it for the animal welfare activists to roll up their sleeves and fight against.

While the concept of aquariums is not their favourite, touch tanks, proposed under the project, are decried by animal activists world over.

Touch tanks are tanks filled with fish, where visitors may be allowed to touch them or hold them in hands.

“Touch tanks are just as disgusting as they sound: small, shallow prisons that give marine animals no escape and no choice but to be grabbed, poked, and prodded by a constant barrage of human hands. No one would choose to be trapped, confused, nervous, and powerless, to allow whatever an approaching stranger wants to do to them — animals included,” says PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals) on its website.

Further, bacteria from human hands may contaminate the tank, and compromise the mucous coating that protects the fish from parasites, it says.

“Fish suffer immensely when handled, mainly in artificial environments, where they are forced to swim in a confined space, sometimes with predators. Even the largest aquariums are no match for the vast ocean. Instead, let’s teach our children about respecting marine life through virtual tours, models, and videos,” said director of Veterinary Services, PETA India, Mini Aravindan, answering a query.

At a time when people are increasingly rejecting all forms of entertainment involving animals and fish, the crores of rupees required for this aquarium can be better put to use towards ocean protection, Dr. Aravindan felt.

Shiva Kumar from Voice of Nature, an NGO from Hyderabad, opposes any idea of fish being touched by humans.

“Firstly, I do not think aqua marine park is such a good idea, as it means that the fish would be brought out from their natural habitat to be exhibited here. Touch tanks are even worse. Would we want strangers to touch and feel us randomly? How can it be ok for the fish if it is not ok for humans? It will disturb their behaviour,” Mr. Kumar says.

Salinity, pH balance and several other parameters of water too, affect the survival of fish. Besides, being constantly teased by humans would put aquatic life under tremendous stress, and lead to their early death, he says, and adds that this is no way of educating about marine life.

“Just imagine someone dipping your head in water. It is the same for a fish being held by a human,” he says.