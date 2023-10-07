HamberMenu
Animal keeper killed by elephant in Hyderabad zoo

Mohd. Shahabaz entered the enclosure of the male elephant when the pachyderm hit him to a wall

October 07, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An animal keeper at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad was killed after being hit by a rogue elephant on Saturday.

The man, Mohd. Shahabaz, aged 21, entered the enclosure of the male elephant Vijay, to clean it, when the pachyderm hit him to a wall. He received severe head injuries and died on the way to hospital.

The elephant, rescued from Tirupathi 20 years ago and brought to the zoo, has a history of attacking people when in musth (heat), officials told. On Saturday too, two of his legs were chained to prevent him from running amok, yet he managed to attack the keeper.

“We recruited four mahouts to train him, but to no avail. Talks are on to send him to a training camp in Karnataka,” informed the Curator Sunil S. Hiremath.

