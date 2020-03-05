Anil Yadav appointed IYC general secretary

President of the Telangana Youth Congress Anil Kumar Yadav has been appointed as general secretary of the Indian Youth Congress.

He is one among the five general secretaries of the IYC appointed, according to a statement issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K. C. Venugopal. Mr. Yadav worked in the National Students Union of India and later was elected as the Telangana Youth Congress president. His father Anjan Kumar Yadav was a member of the Parliament twice from Secunderabad.