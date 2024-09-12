ADVERTISEMENT

Anil Kumar Yadav donates a month’s salary to CMRF

Published - September 12, 2024 03:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

MP Anil Kumar Yadav handing over a cheque to OSD to CM Vemula Srinivas at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

In response to the call by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav contributed a one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for flood-affected people. The cheque was handed over to Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the CM Vemula Srinivas at the CMRF office at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Expressing solidarity with those hit by the recent floods, Mr. Yadav urged MLAs, MLCs, MPs, and trade unions to come forward and make generous donations. “We all need to stand by the victims who have lost everything to natural calamities. None of the victims need to worry; the government will provide full support,” he stated.

