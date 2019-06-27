ANH Academy Week inaugurated

The fourth Annual Agriculture, Nutrition, and Health (ANH) Academy Week was inaugurated here on Wednesday.

The Academy Week is organised from June 24 to 28. At a session titled ‘Economic Drivers of food systems and diets’ held after the inauguration, researchers from different parts of the world presented their findings and observations on sustainable diets, cost of adult diets in relation to their health and environmental sustainability, affordability of nutritious diets in India, and other topics.

It was followed by more sessionss on policy analysis, results from nutrition-sensitive agricultural programmes, and other topics.

This international conference is being organised by the global research network ANH Academy, and was led by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine’s (LSHTM) IMMANA programme (Innovative Methods and Metrics for Agriculture and Nutrition Actions), and the CGIAR Research Program on Agriculture for Nutrition and Health (A4NH).

This year, the Academy Week is being held in partnership with the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), and the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics, alongside other partners.