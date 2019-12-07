Anger in Agency over Yellapatar gang rape, murder

The tribal belt in the erstwhile undivided Adilabad district is manifest with anger and revulsion over the November 25 ghastly incident of gang rape and murder of a 30-year-old Budiga Jangam Scheduled Caste woman deep inside its Agency area.

What is also unusual is that the victim was waylaid in a secluded place between Yellapatar and Ramnaik tanda habitations in Lingapur mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, raped by three timber smugglers and brutally murdered.

“We want a speedy trial as well as death penalty for the perpetrators,” demanded an irate Mohammed Imtiaz Khan, member Telangana State Haj Committee from Jainoor as he tried to shake off the anger while talking to The Hindu. “All communities living in the Agency area are shocked by the incident,” he continued in the same vein.

Available option

The encounter of the four accused in the Disha rape and murder case in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits the previous day seem to have given a direction to the anger and revulsion of the citizens of the tribal belt. Not only the TS Haj Committee member but others too wanted the government to ‘eliminate’ the culprits in similar encounter.

“Such people belong to no religion or creed,” opined an educationist, also from Jainoor. “Such people should be hanged or shot dead in the open,” Mr. Khan added sensing the reluctance on the part of the former in voicing his opinion about the crime and criminals.

Meanwhile, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind extended financial help to the family of the Yellapatar victim. This was done purely on humanitarian grounds according to people of Jainoor.

Nomadic traders

The citizens of this mandal headquarters town, however, had no clue as to where the few remaining Budiga Jangam families which had made Jainoor their temporary home are, post the incident. They are assumed to have gone back to their native places, wherever those are.

Asifabad DSP A. Satyanarayana, who is the investigating officer in the case, was confident of a speedy trial in the case. “Only the report from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad is to be received,” he revealed.