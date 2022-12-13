  1. EPaper
Anganwadi centre inaugurated at Sarvail ZPHS 

December 13, 2022 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Director-General of Police M. Mahender Reddy along with Munugode legislator K. Prabhakar Reddy and Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Tuesday inaugurated Anganwadi centre and other renovated facilities at the Zilla Parishad High School, Sarvail.

The project was taken up by Rachakonda Security Council’s social outreach forum in collaboration with Rachakonda Commissionerate at cost of ₹20 lakh.

As part of the programme, Inner Wheel Club also trained 50 women in tailoring course. They were handed over the certificates by the dignitaries.

Mr. Mahender Reddy, an alumnus of the school, remembered his days at the Gurukula paathashala on the occasion. He thanked Mr. Bhagwat for the development initiatives taken up at the school.

DCP (SHE) Saleema, DCP K. Narayana Reddy, Rachakonda Security Council joint secretary Satish Vadlamani, Latha Rama Subramanyam and others were present.

